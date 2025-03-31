Delhi air remains 'moderate' for third day, AQI at 130 as temperature rises

Delhi’s air quality improved and remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday morning after staying in the ‘poor’ category for the past few days. The Air Quality Index (AQI)
was recorded at 130 at 7 am on March 31, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 140 at the same time on Sunday.
AQI across Delhi-NCR
Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) improved, remaining in the ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 138 at 4 pm on March 30. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 128, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 119 and 137, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 158, falling into the ‘moderate’ category.
CAQM invokes Grap Stage I curbs
Earlier this week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap)
in Delhi-NCR after the city’s AQI fell into the ‘poor’ category.
The decision was based on the CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin. Under Stage I, all 27 prescribed measures must be strictly implemented by the relevant agencies, including the NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by adhering to guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring pollution control certificates are up to date.
Delhi weather update
Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Monday morning. Pleasant conditions have prevailed in Delhi-NCR for the past three days due to winds across northern India, offering relief from the heat. Delhi might get a brief respite as the maximum temperature is expected to drop today due to the prevailing wind conditions.
The sky is expected to remain clear. Monday's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds travelling at speeds of 10 to 20 kmph will prevail during the day.