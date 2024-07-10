Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Centre asks officials to work with high-burden states for dengue prevention

All central government hospitals have been asked to ensure that fully equipped, dedicated dengue wards are operationalised with trained manpower, drugs, and other logistics

JP Nadda, Nadda

Photo: PTI

Sanket Koul New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked officials to work with states on dengue prevention and focus on high-burden states and regions where outbreaks are frequently reported in a high-level meeting to review dengue preparedness on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by health minister J P Nadda, reviewed the dengue preparedness status of public health systems for prevention, containment, and management in view of the onset of monsoon and suspected rise in dengue cases.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Officials have been directed to create a 24/7 central helpline number for dengue prevention and awareness, with states advised to operationalise their helpline numbers for similar support.

Similarly, all central government hospitals have been asked to ensure that fully equipped, dedicated dengue wards are operationalised with trained manpower, drugs, and other logistics.

The ministry will plan inter-ministerial convergence meetings involving the ministries of housing and urban affairs, rural development, and education, along with municipal corporations and local self-governments for further dengue prevention and control.

The ministry will also undertake a nationwide IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) campaign for awareness through TV, radio, and social media platforms across the country in order to sensitise communities regarding the Aedes mosquito.

Also Read

Dengue, vector-borne disease

Health officials tell US doctors to be alert for dengue as cases ramp up

dengue, Chikungunya

Dengue cases surging: Here are some common symptoms and precautions

Dengue Day

National Dengue Day 2024: Symptoms and ways to keep your child safe

Dengue, vector-borne disease

National Dengue Day 2024: Check date, history, significance and more

dengue, Chikungunya

First dengue bout can be as severe as secondary infection, finds study

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Dengue cases Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon