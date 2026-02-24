Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre clears 5,000 PMAY-G homes for displaced families in Manipur

The approval was given by the minister following a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in the national capital on Monday evening

Chouhan assured all help to bring peace and normalcy to the state.

Press Trust of India Imphal/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the construction of 5,000 houses for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur, officials said.

The approval was given by the minister following a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in the national capital on Monday evening.

The state's two deputy chief ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, accompanied Khemchand in the meeting.

According to the officials, the houses will be constructed under PMAY-G in the Financial Year 2025-26 to rehabilitate the internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the law and order crisis (ethnic violence).

 

Chouhan assured all help to bring peace and normalcy to the state.

The proposal for the houses was submitted by the Manipur government earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Union Rural Development Ministry approved a special window of Awass+ 2024 household survey for capturing the details of the eligible affected households.

The state government has also been allowed to continue the registration of the eligible people under the special project of PMAY-G.

These houses shall be constructed as per the provisions of the FFI of the PMAY-G.

The state government is also allowed to sanction houses for eligible beneficiaries under the special project, to whom assistance (one or more instalments) was released earlier under the PMAY-G, but their houses were destroyed during the ethnic violence.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

In January, the Manipur government said that it aims to resettle 10,000 internally displaced families by March 31.

To date, 16,500 IDPs have been resettled in the state, it then said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

