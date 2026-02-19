Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for making tree plantation a mass movement

Agri Minister calls for making tree plantation a mass movement Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday stressed the need to make tree plantation a mass movement to address climate change. He was speaking at an event marking the completion of five years of his pledge to plant at least one sapling daily.

Chouhan started the initiative on February 19, 2021, on Narmada Jayanti. He had planted saplings of ‘Rudraksha’ and ‘Sal’ at Amarkantak to mark the occasion. All programmes organised by his two ministries would start with sapling plantation, he said. He also asked Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) officials to do the same.

“Climate change has become a major concern worldwide. We need to take steps to tackle the adverse impact of climate change,” the minister said.

The government is making efforts and has taken many steps, he said, but added that society as a whole and every citizen also have responsibilities to protect mother earth. “The environment will remain protected if there are trees. The most effective way to protect the environment is to increase the forest cover and green areas,” the minister said.

Therefore, Chouhan said he took this pledge five years ago. “Now, there is a need to create a bigger platform for tree plantation that can involve all sections of society,” he said. bs reporter adding that a structured platform would help accelerate this drive.