Centre approves construction of 5,000 homes for displaced people in Manipur

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023

Chouhan cleared the construction of the houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for the IDPs affected by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the construction of 5,000 houses for rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur, officials said.

Chouhan cleared the construction of the houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for the IDPs affected by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, after meeting Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday evening in New Delhi, they said.

The Union minister also assured all help to bring peace and normalcy in the state, an official statement said.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023.

 

Earlier this month, the Manipur government had submitted a proposal for the construction of 5,000 houses for IDPs.

The state government had in January said it aims to resettle 10,000 internally displaced families by March 31.

Till date, 16,500 IDPs have been resettled in the state, it had said.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

