close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre in talks with states for 'pre-embedded' clearance of mines

Over 5 million tonnes of lithium reserves, which have been found in Jammu and Kashmir recently, will also be auctioned this year, the secretary said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
mining

File photo of mining being done

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to provide ease of doing business to mining players, the Centre is in talks with five states for "pre-embedded clearances" of 21 mines, including those of iron ore, coal and lignite, mines secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

The government is also in the process to enact the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, the senior ministry official said.

The government is in talks with five states, including Odisha, Rajasthan and Gujarat, for pre-embedded clearance of 21 mines, Bharadwaj told PTI in response to a question about steps being taken for early operationalisation of auctioned mines.

The miners will get pre-embedded clearances for various processes included in mining, like approval of the mining plan, forest clearances, environment clearances and other regulatory clearances, he said.

"The move will help in early operationalisation of the mines. It takes 5 years (minimum) to make a mine operational. This will come to one-two months," he said while speaking on the sidelines of a FICCI event in the national capital.

The said blocks bear minerals like iron ore, lignite etc. spread across these states, the official said.

Also Read

Extensive exploration programme to find minerals stepped up in Rajasthan

Mineral production increases by 4.6% during September: Ministry of Mines

Govt plans to auction 6 mineral blocks in Odisha, Rajasthan next month

India eyes overseas copper, lithium mines to meet domestic shortfall

Mineral production goes up by 9.7% in Nov 2022: Indian Bureau of Mines

Biswa asserts NRC needed across nation to ensure schemes reach deserving

India built world's tallest rail bridge, 35 mt more than Eiffel Tower: CNN

Centre ends 'archaic colonial era' cantonments, Himachal's YoI first to go

Another 'Operation Kaveri' flight with 231 Indians safely lands in Gujarat

Computational analysis shows how dengue virus evolved in India: IISc study

Over 5 million tonnes of lithium reserves, which have been found in Jammu and Kashmir recently, will also be auctioned this year, the secretary said.

Earlier while releasing FICCI's 'New Age Energy Minerals' report, the top ministry official said, "Offshore Mining Act was enacted in 2002. Today is 2023 and we were unable to take out a single rock from the sea bed. The reason is litigation (processes). Our government is very decisive and proactive and we are in process of amending the Offshore Act which is into public domain for consultations which are over also. It would hopefully debated by the Parliament very soon."

On the report he said, the study gives the perspective of each mineral and the recommendations provided in it are "very solid". It will help the government to make policy prescription for the sector.

The report provides a detailed overview of geographical and geological data, value chains, end-use sectors, applications, market outlook, and long-term demand for each mineral, along with challenges, opportunities, and key recommendations.

FICCI President Subhrakant Panda called for the development of integrated mining and supply chains to achieve the vision of a self-reliant India, or Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He underscored India's import dependency on these minerals.

Panda urged the formulation of a long-term strategy to meet the demand surge in future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Centre Mining industry mines

First Published: May 02 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Uber confident on profit as ride-sharing makes strong start to 2023

uber
2 min read

Indian stocks rise on back of earnings, FII buying ahead of US Fed meet

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read

Apple releases first 'rapid security' patch to address cybersecurity gaps

flights
2 min read

Space rivals join up to bid for European Union's $6.6 bn satellite plan

Rocket. rocket launch
2 min read

People from 360 Delhi villages to express solidarity at wrestlers' protest

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by FY27

exports, imports, trade
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

LIVE: 'Appeasement politics of Congress, JD(S)', PM Modi lauds BJP workers

narendra modi
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon