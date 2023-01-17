Mineral production goes up by 9.7% in Nov 2022: Indian Bureau of Mines

-
The country's mineral production rose by 9.7 per cent in November as compared to the year-ago period, the mines ministry said on Tuesday.
The cumulative growth for April-November was 4.7 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines.
"The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of November, 2022 at 105.8, is 9.7 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of November, 2021," the mines ministry said in a statement.
The output of important minerals in November included coal (761 lakh tonnes), lignite (32 lakh tonnes), natural gas (utilised) 2,779 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes and bauxite at 2,228 thousand tonnes.
The ministry further said diamond, phosphorite, bauxite, iron ore, coal, limestone and manganese ore were some important minerals that showed positive growth.
Important minerals showing negative growth included petroleum, natural gas, lignite, lead conc, copper concentrate, gold and chromite.
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 22:13 IST
