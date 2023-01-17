JUST IN
EU diplomats suspend talks on capping Russian oil prices as divisions stick
Oil prices rise after Saudi Arabia denies report of OPEC+ supply increase
Oil prices sink as China's tightening anti-Covid curbs hurt demand outlook
Oil prices fall on worries of US rate hikes, China demand outlook
Oil prices fall more than 2% as China sticks to strict zero-Covid policy
Major non-farm commodities to take guidance from Dollar in new Samvat
Oil price wavers as rate hike talk offsets fading China demand hopes
Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin's troop mobilisation
Oil prices fall more than 1.5% on demand fears and strong dollar
Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline on rate hike fear
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Other Commodities
Berger Paints India eyes Rs 20,000 crore turnover in the next 5-6 years
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mineral production goes up by 9.7% in Nov 2022: Indian Bureau of Mines

The country's mineral production rose by 9.7 per cent in November as compared to the year-ago period, the mines ministry said on Tuesday

Topics
mineral production | Mining industry | mines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

economy, production, manufacturing, gdp, growth, jobs, workers, labours, industry, metal, mineral, melting, safety

The country's mineral production rose by 9.7 per cent in November as compared to the year-ago period, the mines ministry said on Tuesday.

The cumulative growth for April-November was 4.7 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines.

"The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of November, 2022 at 105.8, is 9.7 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of November, 2021," the mines ministry said in a statement.

The output of important minerals in November included coal (761 lakh tonnes), lignite (32 lakh tonnes), natural gas (utilised) 2,779 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes and bauxite at 2,228 thousand tonnes.

The ministry further said diamond, phosphorite, bauxite, iron ore, coal, limestone and manganese ore were some important minerals that showed positive growth.

Important minerals showing negative growth included petroleum, natural gas, lignite, lead conc, copper concentrate, gold and chromite.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mineral production

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 22:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.