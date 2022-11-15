JUST IN
Policy transmission disjointed in bond market: RBI deputy governor Patra
Mineral production increases by 4.6% during September: Ministry of Mines

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector in September 2022 at 99.5 was 4.6% higher as compared to the level in March 2021

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

According to the mines ministry's report released on Tuesday, the nation's mineral production increased by 4.6 per cent in September compared to the same month last year.

In September 2022, the mining and quarrying sector's index of mineral output stood at 99.5, which was 4.6 per cent higher than the level in March 2021.

In its press statement, the Ministry of Mines said, "As per the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April-September, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 4.2 per cent."

In September, there were 58 million tonnes of coal produced, while 2.7 million tonnes of lignite production happened in the same month. Production of natural gas (utilised) was 2,791 million cubic metres, production of petroleum (crude) was 2.4 million tonnes, and production of limestone was 305 lakh tonnes.

According to the mines ministry, the production level of other important minerals in September 2022 were Natural gas (utilized) 2791 million cu. m., Bauxite 1,667,000 tonnes, Chromite 116 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10,000 tonnes , Gold 92 kg, Iron ore 16.6 million tonnes, Lead conc. 22,000 tonnes, Manganese ore 163,000 tonnes, Zinc conc. 45,000 tonnes, Limestone 30.5 million tonnes, Phosphorite 150,000 tonnes, Magnesite 10,000 tonnes, and Diamond 70 carat.

Also, the important minerals showing positive growth during September, 2022 over September, 2021 includes, Phosphorite (87.6 per cent), Diamond (37.3 per cent), Copper conc (18.5 per cent), Coal (12.1 per cent), Iron Ore (9.1 per cent), Bauxite (5.5 per cent) and Limestone (4.7 per cent).

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 20:41 IST

