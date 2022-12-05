Extensive exploration programme to find minerals stepped up in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
17 mineral mines taken back from states over non-production: Pralhad Joshi
Rajasthan announces amnesty scheme for mining leases up to Mar 31, 2021
Mineral production increases by 4.6% during September: Ministry of Mines
Rajasthan govt plans e-auctions for mines, minerals to boost production
India, Australia to identify companies in critical mineral space
-
The Rajasthan government is extensively exploring minerals in the state, with possibilities of finding gold and emerald.
“An extensive exploration programme to find minerals, with financial help from the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust (RSMET), is being carried out in the Banswara-Nathdwara, Rajsamand, Barmer and Udaipur regions,” a senior official told Business Standard.
Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Subodh Agarwal said each part of the state was rich in some mineral.
“It is being done in a modern and scientific manner with help from the RSMET and we are getting positive results,” Agarwal said.
He said initial surveys showed there was a possibility of gold reserves in the Banswara-Nathdwara belt, while in the Rajsamand belt there were chances of finding emerald. Similarly, phosphate reserves had been identified in the Udaipur region.
Mines Director Sandesh Nayak said auction work in mineral blocks in the state had gained pace and recently two blocks of limestone -- in Nagaur and Jaisalmer -- were e-auctioned.
Officers have been told to complete the formalities for auction so that illegal mining could be stopped.
RSMET Chief Executive Officer N P Singh said efforts were being made to speed up drilling.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 20:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU