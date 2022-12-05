Extensive exploration programme to find minerals stepped up in Rajasthan

The government is extensively exploring in the state, with possibilities of finding gold and emerald.

“An extensive exploration programme to find minerals, with financial help from the State Mineral Exploration Trust (RSMET), is being carried out in the Banswara-Nathdwara, Rajsamand, Barmer and Udaipur regions,” a senior official told Business Standard.

Additional Chief Secretary ( and Petroleum) Subodh Agarwal said each part of the state was rich in some mineral.

“It is being done in a modern and scientific manner with help from the RSMET and we are getting positive results,” Agarwal said.

He said initial surveys showed there was a possibility of gold reserves in the Banswara-Nathdwara belt, while in the Rajsamand belt there were chances of finding emerald. Similarly, phosphate reserves had been identified in the Udaipur region.

Director Sandesh Nayak said auction work in mineral blocks in the state had gained pace and recently two blocks of limestone -- in Nagaur and Jaisalmer -- were e-auctioned.

Officers have been told to complete the formalities for auction so that illegal mining could be stopped.

RSMET Chief Executive Officer N P Singh said efforts were being made to speed up drilling.

produces about 57 .