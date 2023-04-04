close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre releases over Rs 22 cr as grant under PMGSY to Arunachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the Centre and assured that the grant would be "optimally and judiciously utilised"

Press Trust of India Itanagar
road financing

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a push towards strengthening rural road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has released Rs 22.74 crore to the northeastern state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as grant-in-aid, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The incentive has been given for the "best performance" of the state in the implementation of the rural road development scheme during the 2022-23 financial year.

The fund would be used for periodic maintenance of rural roads already constructed under PMGSY, the statement said.

During FY'23, roads covering 1096.24 km, including 61 bridges, were constructed in the state under the PMGSY scheme.

Efforts of the state government to improve quality with new technology and fund spent on the maintenance of roads are considered for the financial incentives, the statement said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the Centre and assured that the grant would be "optimally and judiciously utilised".

Also Read

Congress alleges Rs 1,700 cr PMGSY 'scam' in Manipur, demands CBI inquiry

Rural road construction far behind target in April-Sept: NSO data

Arunachal Pradesh govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM

China face-off, Assam border dispute hog news in Arunachal Pradesh in 2022

Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe

Kejriwal, Mann to jointly launch Punjab's 'CM di Yogshala' on Apr 5

ICMR research linked to heart attacks underway, out in 2 months: Mandaviya

DU planning to give 5-year extension to professors post retirement

As Modi govt approaches 9th anniversary, focus on 'second order impact

Kerala's gender budget share rose significantly in six years: Veena George

He said rural connectivity is a top priority of the state government, and the grant would help it maintain rural roads constructed under the scheme.

Khandu also congratulated state rural works department personnel for their efforts, the communiqu added.

Topics : Centre | Arunachal Pradesh | PMGSY roads

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon