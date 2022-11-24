JUST IN
Cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices
Govt to introduce law to regulate digital media: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur
Wheat prices being closely monitored, export ban led to rise in stock: Govt
After Economic Survey in January, vision document likely in July
Pre-owned segment likely to narrow value gap with new cars by FY27: Study
Financial regulators designed in socialist era, must change: Amitabh Kant
TCS front runner for BSNL 4G network roll out deal, ITI in race too
Railways eyes Rs 94k cr coal connecting projects as part of Energy Corridor
Centre says no decision on wheat sale in open markets to cool down prices
India's GDP growth may average 6.3% between 2021 and 2030: S&P report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices
Business Standard

Arunachal Pradesh govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has highlighted eight pillars of focus for the overall development of villages, which would also curb migration of rural folk to urban areas

Topics
Arunachal Pradesh | Pema Khandu | Development

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

Pema Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has highlighted eight pillars of focus for the overall development of villages, which would also curb migration of rural folk to urban areas.

The key areas include health, education, connectivity, electricity, livelihood, agriculture, sanitation and water supply.

The state government is chalking out a broad plan to empower all villages in the coming years, an official release said, quoting Khandu.

Only when our villages are empowered, the country will develop. Arunachal's identity is in our villages, the chief minister said on Wednesday.

Expressing concern over migration of people from villages to urban towns and cities, Khandu said if this continues, the state's villages will disappear and so would the distinct cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also urged gram panchayat leaders to closely monitor schemes and programmes being implemented in their respective villages, and ensure quality of work and its timely completion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 10:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.