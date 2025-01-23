Business Standard

Centre's 1,200 e-buses running in Delhi, more to be introduced: PM Modi

He also explained to the students about the 'PM Suryagarh Yojana' as a tool to tackle climate change

Modi made the remarks during an interaction with students at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that over 1,200 electric buses provided by the central government are running in the national capital as part of the wider efforts to reduce carbon footprint. He cited the programme to promote rooftop solar panels as another initiative to this effect.

Modi made the remarks during an interaction with students at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (old Parliament building) where dignitaries, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge besides the prime minister, paid tributes to iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.  When Modi asked a student which slogan of Bose motivates her most, she cited "Give me blood and I promise you freedom", according to an official statement.

 

She said Bose demonstrated true leadership by prioritising his country above all else and this dedication continues to inspire the students greatly. It motivates her to reduce the carbon footprint of the nation, which is a part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she added.

Asked about the initiatives taken to do so, she said electric vehicles and buses were introduced, it said.

"The prime minister emphasised that over 1,200 electric buses provided by the Union government were operating in Delhi and more would be introduced," the statement said.

He also explained to the students about the 'PM Suryagarh Yojana' as a tool to tackle climate change. As part of the scheme, solar panels were installed on house rooftops to produce electricity, eliminating the need to pay electricity bills.

The electricity generated could be used to charge e-vehicles, cutting down on the spending on fossil fuels and curbing pollution, he added.

Modi told students that any surplus electricity generated at home could be sold to the government, which would provide monetary compensation, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Climate Change Electric bus

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

