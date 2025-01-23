Business Standard

UPSC Civil Services vacancies drop to 979, lowest in recent years

The Union Public Service Commission has announced 979 civil services vacancies for 2025, a sharp dip from 1,105 in 2024

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 979 vacancies for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, marking the lowest number in recent years. This is a noticeable dip from 1,105 posts in 2024, and continues a downward trend compared to 1,011 posts in 2023 and 712 posts in 2021, reported The Indian Express.
 

Reserved vacancies for benchmark disabilities   

Among the total vacancies, 38 seats are reserved for candidates with benchmark disabilities: 
- 12 for blindness or low vision 
- 7 for deaf or hard of hearing   
- 10 for locomotor disabilities (including cerebral palsy, dwarfism, acid attack survivors, etc.)   
 

- 9 for multiple disabilities
 

Important dates and details   

The application process is now live on upsc.gov.in, with the last date to apply being February 11, 2025. The preliminary exam will take place on May 25, 2025.  
 
Candidates must adhere to strict guidelines for photograph submission:  
 
- The photograph should be taken after January 12, 2025.   
- It must display the candidate’s name and the date of capture.   
- The face should occupy three-fourths of the frame.  
 

The examination process  

 
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is conducted in three stages to select candidates for administrative services in India. The first stage, the Preliminary Examination (Prelims), consists of objective-type questions to filter candidates for the next level.  The second stage, the Mains, involves descriptive examinations covering various subjects and will begin on August 22, 2025, over five days. The final stage is the Interview, where candidates are evaluated for selection into administrative roles.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

