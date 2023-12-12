Sensex (-0.03%)
69910.80 -17.73
Nifty (0.05%)
21007.65 + 10.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.59%)
6804.10 + 39.95
Nifty Midcap (0.15%)
44796.85 + 67.70
Nifty Bank (-0.06%)
47284.50 -29.75
Heatmap

Centre, state set up system for doorstep delivery of services: Haryana min

"Both the Central and Haryana governments have established a system ensuring that the benefits of schemes and programmes reach the doorsteps of the underprivileged", Kamal Gupta said

DBT, money, welfare scheme, PDS, poor, women

Representative image

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana's Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta said the Centre and the state governments have established a system to ensure the benefits of schemes and programmes reach on the doorstep of the underprivileged.
"Both the Central and Haryana governments have established a system ensuring that the benefits of schemes and programmes reach the doorsteps of the underprivileged," Gupta a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Jan Samvad' programme held in Agroha, Haryana on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Addressing the programme as the chief guest, the Hisar MLA said the primary goal of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to extend the benefits of both Central and state government schemes to all the eligible beneficiaries.
"In instances where citizens have not received benefits due to various reasons, they are encouraged to fill the necessary forms on-the-spot to ensure they receive the intended benefits," he said, according to an official statement.
He highlighted the shared commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to ensuring the poor and deserving receive the benefits of government schemes at any cost.
Gupta stressed that the welfare of the public, especially the underprivileged, is the top priority of the government.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned building a new India with innovative thinking, and various government schemes are being actively communicated through LED vans (during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra). During the Yatra, citizens are being informed about these schemes," he said.
The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra commenced last month for the saturation coverage of welfare schemes and Chief Minister Khattar had launched the state leg of the event from Billouch village in Faridabad.

Also Read

58 more services to be added soon to Delhi govt's doorstep delivery scheme

Cash-load at doorstep: Amazon Pay allows customers to deposit Rs 2000 notes

MCD to deliver 23 services at doorstep, issues toll-free no for application

Kejriwal, CM Mann launch scheme in Punjab to deliver services at doorstep

SpiceXpress partners Ekart to provide first and last-mile delivery space

Delhi govt plans to provide parents with live-feed of CCTVs in classrooms

Reports claiming non-procurement of contraceptives misleading: Govt

Amit Shah to re-introduce three new Criminal Law bills in Parliament

JNU bans protests on campus, students flouting restrictions may be expelled

Case on sedition charge registered against Raut for article against PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Haryana Government central government

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon