SpiceXpress partners Ekart to provide first and last-mile delivery space

SpiceJet Ltd's cargo arm SpiceXpress and Logistics has partnered with supply chain services providers Ekart in the first and last-mile delivery space, the company said on Monday.

As part of this partnership, Ekart will provide first-mile pickup of cargo shipments and will also help deliver them through last-mile connectivity across all serviceable pin codes in the country, SpiceXpress said in a statement.

Ekart offers brands, platforms, and businesses end-to-end supply chain management, including dropship, inventory management, distribution, aggregation, and more, built on years of extensive experience along with a large footprint of infrastructure.

It said that this partnership will enable the company to significantly expand its reach and added that with Ekart's extensive network, SpiceXpress will offer an end-to-end service to its customers across all major industries.

SpiceXpress has entered into a partnership with Ekart that will further strengthen our delivery service and significantly expand our reach and ability to make deliveries right at the customer's doorstep,' said Kamal Hingorani, Chief Officer, SpiceXpress.

