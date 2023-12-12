Sensex (0.02%)
69944.43 + 15.90
Nifty (0.06%)
21009.20 + 12.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
6806.65 + 42.50
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
44834.95 + 105.80
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
47306.55 -7.70
Heatmap

Reports claiming non-procurement of contraceptives misleading: Govt

"Such reports are ill-informed and provides misleading information," the ministry said in a statement

pharma, medicine, drugs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Health Ministry Tuesday termed "misleading" reports claiming that India's family planning programme is likely to get severely affected due to the country's central procurement agency's failure in procuring contraceptives.
"Such reports are ill-informed and provides misleading information," the ministry said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), an autonomous body and a Central Procurement Agency under Union Ministry of Health, procures condoms for National Family Planning Programme and National AIDS Control Programme.
"The CMSS procured 5.88 crores pieces of condoms for Family Planning Programme in May, 2023 and the present stock position of condoms is sufficient to meet the requirement of the Family Planning Programme," the ministry said.
Currently, National Aids Control Organization (NACO) is receiving supplies of 75 per cent free condoms from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd. and is preparing to place remaining 25 per cent quantities for 2023-24 with CMSS on the basis of recent approvals.
Requirement of NACO is being met through 66 million pieces ordered from Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd, the statement said.
The order is currently under supplies and indents for one year requirements will be placed with Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. and CMSS with the approvals of competent authority.
There has been no instance of shortfall due to delay in procurement by CMSS, the statement stated.
The CMSS has already published tenders in the current financial year for procurement of different varieties of condoms and these tenders are at advance stage of finalization.
"It is clarified that there is no cause for worry as the Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and weekly review meeting is being held in the Ministry to monitor tendering process and supply position of various medicines and medical items being procured by the CMSS for various Programmes of the ministry," the statement stated.

Also Read

World Population Day 2023: Theme, significance, date and other details

Ageing with no successors: Japan's population sees steepest fall since 1968

India may have more elderly persons than children by 2050: UN report

First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval in US

Vikas Lifecare Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 13.31 cr on back of higher income

Amit Shah to re-introduce three new Criminal Law bills in Parliament

JNU bans protests on campus, students flouting restrictions may be expelled

Case on sedition charge registered against Raut for article against PM Modi

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Climate talks enter last day with no agreement in sight on fossil fuels

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oral contraceptives Pharma sector Health Ministry

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon