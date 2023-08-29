MCD to deliver 23 services at doorstep, issues toll-free no for application

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will start door-step delivery of 23 services from October onwards, an official release said.

During a conference held at MCD Headquarter, she was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Mohd. Aaley Iqbal, Leader of House Mukesh Goel, and senior MCD officials.

Mayor Oberoi informed that for the convenience of old and non-tech savvy citizens, MCD is planning to introduce door-step delivery of its 23 services. Under this, citizens can request services or file complaints on the toll free number 155305. Post this, a visit would be scheduled with the mobile sahayak, who would visit their home between 8am and 10 pm and provide information as well as resolution.

The MCD will try to deliver the services within two working days, she added.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi further said, "We are replicating the Delhi governance model of door-step delivery in MCD after the same was much appreciated by the people in the city."

Services that will be available through door-step delivery include Birth Certificate, Death Certificate, Modification in Birth Certificate, Application for New Health Trade Licence, Renewal of Health Trade Licence, New factory licence, Property Tax Return, Application for Trade licence, Conversion and Parking Fee, E-Mutation, etc.

Deputy Mayor Mohd. Aaley Iqbal said that it is a big announcement from the MCD government working under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Working on the principles of the AAP party, we are able to provide services in a transparent and effective manner," he said.

The Leader of the House, Mukesh Goel, also voiced his opinion on the occasion and said that this will provide a huge benefit to the citizens of Delhi.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi added that regular and strict monitoring of the services made all the difference in their effective dispensing. She added that from the complaints received on the 311 MCD App, they were able to resolve 80 percent of them in the last 17 days.