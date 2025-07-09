Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre to get 1,500 handheld X-ray machines for TB elimination programme

Centre to get 1,500 handheld X-ray machines for TB elimination programme

Currently, around 500 such portable X-ray devices are deployed at screening centers across the country and over 46,000 Gram Panchayats in the country have been declared TB-free

tuberculosis

The TB elimination campaign aims to eradicate tuberculosis by providing timely identification and comprehensive treatment.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major boost to the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Centre will soon procure nearly 1,500 more handheld X-ray machines to facilitate large-scale screening and early detection of Tuberculosis (TB) cases, according to a government source.

Currently, around 500 such portable X-ray devices are deployed at screening centers across the country.

"We started TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with 347 districts, and now all districts are running this campaign after seeing the micro strategies and achievements. They are all participating in training and other programs. These portable X-ray machines will give a boost to the campaign," the source said.

The source added that the TB elimination process must be sustained until every case is addressed. "We should sustain this process till we finish TB one by one. TB is not a disease that can be treated overnight. It is a continuous process because latent bacteria remain in the body, and whenever the immunity reduces, then bacteria start multiplying."

 

The TB Elimination Campaign aims to eradicate tuberculosis by providing timely identification and comprehensive treatment to patients. The Centre provides free treatment, examination, and medicines under this program.

Also Read

TB

Tamil Nadu becomes first state to adopt TB death prediction model

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi calls for scaling up early detection to eliminate TB by 2025

TB

38% rise in notified TB cases in children aged 14 or below in 5 years

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

AI tools used in TB screening under 100-day drive: Govt to Rajya Sabha

J P Nadda

Centre to expand its TB elimination campaign all over India: JP Nadda

Over 46,000 Gram Panchayats in the country have been declared TB-free.

"Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead the tally with the maximum number of Panchayats declared TB-free. Uttarakhand outshines among geographically smaller states, with a remarkable reduction in TB incidence rate," sources said.

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda noted that during the 100-day TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, large-scale screenings were conducted for vulnerable populations, including asymptomatic individuals, those with contact to TB patients, undernourished individuals, and those with chronic comorbidities such as diabetes and HIV.

India is one of the top global funders of TB research, and RT-PCR machines used during the COVID pandemic are adapted for use in TB screening. Similarly, indigenous diagnostic kits developed by the ICMR not only reduce the cost of TB detection but also improve efficiency by conducting 32 tests simultaneously. Hand-held X-ray machines with AI support have also played a huge role in detecting asymptomatic TB," the source said.

After seeing the results of the 100-day TB Mukt program launched in December 2024, the Centre extended it for more months nationwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh CM

World's largest dam project in China 'water bomb' for India: Arunachal CM

Jaguar aircraft, aircraft, Desert Flag-10

Indian Air Force's fighter plane crashes near Rajasthan's Churu district

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shukla highlights exciting Indian-led research during Ax-4 mission

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids in several Punjab, Haryana cities in 'donkey route' case

gavel law cases

Delhi HC tells Udaipur Files producer to screen film for those seeking ban

Topics : Tuberculosis Tuberculosis in India goods procurement gram panchayats

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon