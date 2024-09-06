Business Standard
Home / India News / Centre to give Rs 3,448 cr assistance under SDRF to flood-hit AP, Telangana

Centre to give Rs 3,448 cr assistance under SDRF to flood-hit AP, Telangana

Chouhan, who is in Telangana today after reviewing the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh, said: "No one needs to be disappointed. We are working to provide immediate help"

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced an immediate assistance of Rs 3,448 crore to mitigate the impact of floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Chouhan, who is in Telangana today after reviewing the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh, said: "No one needs to be disappointed. We are working to provide immediate help".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Presently, the arrangement is being made to provide immediate assistance of Rs 3,448 crore under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), which also includes the central government's share, he said.
After providing immediate assistance, the government will think about making available fertilisers and seeds to farmers for the next crop, he added.
 
The minister also assured the farming community that the Centre will provide appropriate compensation after the assessment of the crop damage.
"We will ask the banks not to recover loans from farmers in times of crisis," he added.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE news: Amit Shah releases BJP's poll manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

Congress Telangana president, Mahesh Kumar Goud

Congress appoints B Mahesh Kumar Goud as Telangana unit's president

Supreme Court, SC

Is there any restraint order on Kejriwal performing duties from jail: SC

ISRO

Moon's seismic activity likely linked to past meteorite impacts: Isro

CPI-M workers protest against cow vigilantes murder of Aryan Mishra

Aryan Mishra was religious, recently visited Ram temple: CPI(M) delegation

Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of crop damage in flood-hit areas of Meenavalu, Peddagopavaram, Mannur, and Kattleru, of Telangana. He also met people in Khammam and discussed their problems, an official statement said.
The minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan assures full Central help to flood-affected Andhra Pradesh

Drone

Andhra deploys drones for flood relief; 'setting new precedent', says govt

Floods, flood

Govt asks insurers to swiftly settle claims in flood-hit Andhra, Telangana

Vijayawada floods, flood, TDP, Andhra floods, AP floods

Andhra Pradesh floods: Central team to visit affected places today

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra govt gives Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to 20 flood victims' kin, rescue on

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Telangana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon