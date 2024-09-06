Congress appoints B Mahesh Kumar Goud as Telangana unit's president

The Congress on Friday appointed B Mahesh Kumar Goud as president of its Telangana unit, replacing A Revanth Reddy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Goud as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president A Revanth Reddy.

The appointment comes days after Congress president Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and discussed organisational changes in the state.