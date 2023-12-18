Sensex (    %)
                        
Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

PM Modi will inaugurate the second Vande Bharat Express train on Friday, which will run between New Delhi and Varanasi, beginning on December 20

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the second Vande Bharat Express, running between Varanasi and New Delhi, on Friday. The inaugural run from Varanasi to New Delhi is scheduled for 2:15 pm, with regular operations commencing from December 20, 2023. According to a statement from Northern Railway, the train will be distinctive in saffron colour, with several new features aimed at enhancing the travel experience.

Features of Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Notable features include onboard Wi-Fi infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free conveniences, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights, and concealed roller blinds.
Additionally, the train features an advanced heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system with a UV lamp for a germ-free supply of air. The air-conditioning system is designed to adjust cooling based on climate conditions and occupancy.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express schedule

The train's schedule includes a departure from Varanasi at 6:00 am, reaching New Delhi at 2:05 pm. After a 55-minute break, it departs for Varanasi at 3:00 pm and concludes its journey at 11:05 pm. The train will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.

Departing from Varanasi, the train halts at Prayagraj at 07:34 am, Kanpur Central at 09:30 am, and finally, New Delhi at 2:05 pm. The return journey sees the train departing from New Delhi at 3:00 pm, reaching Kanpur Central at 7:12 pm, Prayagraj at 9:15 pm, and concluding in Varanasi at 11:05 pm.

The initiation of this second Vande Bharat train is attributed to high demand from passengers, as reported by The Hindu. The first Vande Bharat train on this route currently operates six days a week, excluding Thursdays.

Why is the Vande Bharat Express train saffron?

While speaking with PTI, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressed the choice of saffron colour and mentioned that it was informed by "scientific thought". Vaishnav stated that yellow and orange were two most visible colours for the human eye. He added that in Europe, 80 per cent of trains were either yellow, orange or a combination of the two colours.

Future of Vande Bharat Express trains in India

On December 8, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that he envisioned 4,500 Vande Bharat trains across India by 2047, according to a report by Mint. Railway Minister Vaishnaw further highlighted the incorporation of digital display boards in over 12,000 newly manufactured train coaches, providing information such as forthcoming station, destination, and running status.
Narendra Modi Railways Vande bharat Vande Bharat Express New Delhi Varanasi train journey

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon