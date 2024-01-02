Mahua Moitra calls out UP CM Yogi Adityanath over IIT-BHU rape case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Tuesday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged involvement of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the gangrape of an IIT-BHU student, asking how much time will it take to run a bulldozer on their properties.

"Wonder Ajay Bisht aka @myogiadityanath was doing since Nov 2nd when his BJP Troll Sena aka IT cell vaanars gang -raped a woman. Thok dijiye, sir. Is baar bulldozer chalaane mein itni der kyon?" the expelled TMC MP wrote on X (formally Twitter) while sharing pictures of the accused with Yogi Adityanath.







Yogi Adityanath, after taking over as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2017, had said in an interview, "Agar aparadh karenge, toh thok diye jayenge (if anyone commits a crime, he will be shot dead)." His 'thok do' policy has led to a number of 'encounters' of alleged criminals in the state in the last three years.

IIT-BHU gangrape case

Two months after a woman student was allegedly gangraped inside the IIT-BHU campus in Uttar Pradesh, police on Sunday arrested three men, while Opposition parties alleged that they were BJP functionaries. The three accused claimed themselves to be the BJP's IT cell members on their Facebook page.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress also took a dig, saying the ruling party works exactly opposite of its slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.'

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters in Delhi, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza said the truth is that it has become "Balatkari [rapist] Janata Party" for women.

Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh, Dolly Sharma, at the press conference also hit out at the BJP. "Home Minister Amit Shah used to state that even if you search with binoculars in Uttar Pradesh, criminals will not be found. There is no need for binoculars, because you have the culprits sitting next to you," news agency PTI quoted Sharma as saying.

Sharma said bulldozers were not seen going to the houses of these criminals in Uttar Pradesh.

Opposition parties further targeted Yogi Adityanath's government over the law and order situation in the state and alleged that those arrested in the case have links with the ruling BJP.