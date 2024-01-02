Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mahua Moitra calls out UP CM Yogi Adityanath over IIT-BHU rape case

IIT-BHU gangrape case: Opposition parties have targeted Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state

Mahua Moitra

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Tuesday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged involvement of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the gangrape of an IIT-BHU student, asking how much time will it take to run a bulldozer on their properties.

"Wonder Ajay Bisht aka @myogiadityanath was doing since Nov 2nd when his BJP Troll Sena aka IT cell vaanars gang -raped a woman. Thok dijiye, sir. Is baar bulldozer chalaane mein itni der kyon?" the expelled TMC MP wrote on X (formally Twitter) while sharing pictures of the accused with Yogi Adityanath.


Yogi Adityanath, after taking over as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2017, had said in an interview, "Agar aparadh karenge, toh thok diye jayenge (if anyone commits a crime, he will be shot dead)." His 'thok do' policy has led to a number of 'encounters' of alleged criminals in the state in the last three years.

IIT-BHU gangrape case


Two months after a woman student was allegedly gangraped inside the IIT-BHU campus in Uttar Pradesh, police on Sunday arrested three men, while Opposition parties alleged that they were BJP functionaries. The three accused claimed themselves to be the BJP's IT cell members on their Facebook page.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress also took a dig, saying the ruling party works exactly opposite of its slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.'

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters in Delhi, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza said the truth is that it has become "Balatkari [rapist] Janata Party" for women.

Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh, Dolly Sharma, at the press conference also hit out at the BJP. "Home Minister Amit Shah used to state that even if you search with binoculars in Uttar Pradesh, criminals will not be found. There is no need for binoculars, because you have the culprits sitting next to you," news agency PTI quoted Sharma as saying.

Sharma said bulldozers were not seen going to the houses of these criminals in Uttar Pradesh.

Opposition parties further targeted Yogi Adityanath's government over the law and order situation in the state and alleged that those arrested in the case have links with the ruling BJP.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Mahua Moitra to be called by ethics panel on Oct 31 in 'cash-for-query' row

India launches a single-window portal for medical devices management

ED conducts searches in money laundering case against AAP MLA Khan

Bank Holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 16 days

Truck driver strike Day 2: Long queues outside petrol pumps in cities

Bus-truck collision in Odisha kills both drivers, one passenger; 20 injured

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Mahua Moitra IIT rape BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon