Chandrayaan-3: Rover moved from lander, to be put to sleep, says Isro chief

The lander and rover, 'Vikram' and 'Pragyaan', respectively, were still functioning and "our team with scientific instruments are doing a lot of work now," he said

Chandrayaan-3

"The good news is that the rover has moved almost 100 metres from the lander and we are going to start the process of making both of them sleep in the coming one or two days because they have to withstand the night," he said.

Press Trust of India Sriharikota (AP)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Lunar mission Chandrayaan 3's rover and lander are functioning well and they would be put to "sleep" soon to withstand the night on the Moon, Isro Chairman S Somanath said on Saturday.
The lander and rover, 'Vikram' and 'Pragyaan', respectively, were still functioning and "our team with scientific instruments are doing a lot of work now," he said.
"The good news is that the rover has moved almost 100 metres from the lander and we are going to start the process of making both of them sleep in the coming one or two days because they have to withstand the night," he said.
The Isro chief was addressing from the Mission Control Center here after the launch of India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 moon mission

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

