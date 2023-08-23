Chandrayaan-3: Tech institutes, schools in J'khand to live stream landing

Jharkhand's top technical institutions and several schools are all geared up to organise live streaming of the soft landing of Isro's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, seeking to ignite a passion for space exploration among budding scientists.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-ISM), Dhanbad, Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (NIAMT) and others have made arrangements for the live streaming, officials said.

Isro's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon on Wednesday evening.

IIT-ISM deputy director Dheeraj Kumar told PTI, We will conduct live streaming of the soft landing at Penman Auditorium. Students and faculty have been invited to be part of the historical event. It will definitely motivate the students for future space explorations.

Kumar said the institute has an astronomy club and mine surveying section, which observe astronomical events from time to time.

We also have an astronomical telescope, which is unique and available in limited institutions. With the help of this, we observe cosmic events to motivate students and enrich their knowledge, he said.

BIT Mesra media cell in-charge Kriti Avishek told PTI that the live streaming will provide a platform for the young scientists to witness the achievements of India.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in Isro's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The Rs 600-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.