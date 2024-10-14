Business Standard
Cheetahs at Kuno to be released into wild in phases starting late October

"The cheetahs at Kuno National Park will be released into large unfenced areas by the end of the month in a phased manner," an official stated

As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park--eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

African cheetahs currently housed at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park will be released into the wild starting at the end of October in a phased manner, officials at the Environment Ministry confirmed on Monday.

"The cheetahs at Kuno National Park will be released into large unfenced areas by the end of the month in a phased manner," an official stated.

The release is being carried out following recommendations from a Standing Committee, and preparations are underway to ensure a smooth transition for the cheetahs into their natural habitat

The ministry plans to gradually reintroduce the big cats, starting with two cheetahs, Vayu and Agni, to monitor their adaptation before proceeding with more releases.

 

"We will see how they respond in the wild and then we will release more," an official said.

As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park--eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023.

Since their arrival, the project has faced challenges, with eight adult cheetahs--three females and five males--dying. Despite these setbacks, there has been some success in breeding, with 17 cubs born in India and 12 of them surviving, bringing the current cheetah population in Kuno, including cubs, to 24.

All 24 cheetahs are held at Kuno. Not one cheetah is ranging free in the wild even after two years into Project Cheetah. Authorities have held discussions with other states, including Rajasthan and additional districts in Madhya Pradesh, to ensure coordinated efforts in the rewilding project.

The officials said that state authorities have been informed, and preparation has been done.

Beyond Kuno, India has plans to expand the cheetah population to other suitable habitats. Discussions are also underway for introducing cheetahs to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, where preparatory measures are being finalized.

"There are some gaps, but we are working to close them. The preparation there has been done to introduce cheetahs," the official noted.

The Environment Ministry is currently in negotiations with South Africa and Kenya to bring in additional cheetahs.

"We are in negotiations with South Africa and Kenya in this regard and we are also looking to augment prey and remove species which might be dangerous for them," said senior official.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Business Standard at 50
