Business Standard
Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray visits Mumbai hospital; he is well, says son Aaditya

Uddhav Thackeray visits Mumbai hospital; he is well, says son Aaditya

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was admitted at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after feeling unwell. He may be reportedly required to undergo angiography as part of his evaluation

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After reports emerged that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was hospitalised at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday for a health check-up related to potential blockages in his coronary arteries, his son Aaditya assured that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was well and is ready to serve the people.

Earlier, News18 reported that Thackeray was admitted at 8 am after feeling unwell. The report said that he may need to undergo angiography as part of his evaluation. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Uddhav's son Aaditya confirmed that it was a pre-planned check up.

Thackeray was the CM of Maharashtra until he resigned on June 29, 2022, after a week-long political drama involving rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. Vowing his loyalty to Hindutva and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde revolted against Uddhav with the help of over three dozen MLAs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
This ended the two-and-a-half year rule of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra that began after the 2019 Assembly elections. The chain of events paved the way for the Shinde-led government’s regime, which was formed in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The term of the current Maharashtra Assembly ends in November, which would necessitate an election announcement anytime by the poll body.

Since his ouster, Thackeray has been aiming for a comeback, hopefully as the CM if his party wins the upcoming elections. Similar to the Shinde rebellion that fractured the Shiv Sena, a similar situation unfolded in Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The rebellion, led by Pawar’s nephew, Ajit Pawar, resulted in a split of the party in July 2023.

More From This Section

Nobel, Nobel Prize

LIVE: Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Acemoglu, Johnson and Robinson

Bhupendra Patel,Bhupendra,Gujarat CM

Gujarat to lead India's bid to become a developed nation by 2047: CM Patel

Flight, plane, Airplane

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Joshi Pralhad

Consumer affairs minister slams air purifier firms for false claims

Ratan Tata

Honouring Ratan Tata: Maha govt to rename skill university after Ratan Tata


Following the split, Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP joined the Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance, in which Ajit was appointed as Shinde deputy alongside former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Uddhav is the son of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and was elected the party head following Balasaheb’s death in 2012. He has a history of angioplasty.

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Shinde

Maharashtra would have been left far behind if MVA had not been removed: CM

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Tata gave us salt, some industrialists taking away our saltpan land: Uddhav

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Priyanka

Haryana result: Congress must reflect on strategy, says UBT Sena leader

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

No place for 'traitors' in Shiv Sena (UBT): Thackeray takes swipe at rebels

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Classical language status to Marathi result of collective efforts: Raut

Topics : Uddhav Thackeray BS Web Reports Maharashtra Mumbai Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon