Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chennai Metro halts midway due to technical glitch; 20 passengers rescued

Chennai Metro halts midway due to technical glitch; 20 passengers rescued

Due to a technical issue, the Metro train halted between the High Court station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro Station

Center to fund chennai metro

Normal operations resumed at 6.20 am, it said and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

As many as 20 early morning passengers were stranded between two stations when the Chennai Metro train halted midway due to a glitch on Tuesday. They were however safely rescued, the authorities said.

The incident that happened between the High Court and Central Stations caused apprehension among the commuters. They were rescued later and the train services resumed from 6.30 am.

Due to a technical issue, the Metro train halted between the High Court station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Immediate evacuation was done, and the train was promptly withdrawn from the line, the Chennai Metro Rail said in a release.

Normal operations resumed at 6.20 am, it said and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Metro train services between Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot on Blue Line have resumed normal Operations. Central Metro to St. Thomas Mount on the Green Line are also running as per the normal schedule, the Chennai Metro Rail said in a post on the social media platform X.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

'Political vendetta': Congress slams fresh FIR in National Herald case

Pollution control day 2025

National Pollution Control Day 2025: Know its history and relevance today

Parliament Winter Session Updates

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings to resume on Day 2 as Oppn pushes for debate on SIR

sanchar saathi app, sanchar saathi mobile app

What is Sanchar Saathi app and why govt wants it on every mobile phone?

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Unconstitutional: Congress slams mandatory Sanchar Saathi pre-installation

Topics : Chennai Chennai Metro Rail Trains Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon