Chennai Metro halts midway due to technical glitch; 20 passengers rescued

As many as 20 early morning passengers were stranded between two stations when the Chennai Metro train halted midway due to a glitch on Tuesday. They were however safely rescued, the authorities said.
The incident that happened between the High Court and Central Stations caused apprehension among the commuters. They were rescued later and the train services resumed from 6.30 am.
VIDEO | A Chennai Metro train came to an abrupt halt likely due to power failure inside the tunnel between Central and High Court stations, leaving passengers stranded inside. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/W5qHtKm8u8— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2025
Normal operations resumed at 6.20 am, it said and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.
Metro train services between Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot on Blue Line have resumed normal Operations. Central Metro to St. Thomas Mount on the Green Line are also running as per the normal schedule, the Chennai Metro Rail said in a post on the social media platform X.
