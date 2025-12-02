Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha session begins with special dignitaries from Georgia
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Follow all the latest updates from Parliament as government and opposition debate key issues
BS Web Team New Delhi
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Both Houses of Parliament will begin proceedings today at 11 am, following frequent disruptions by the Opposition on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday. The Opposition had demanded a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, prompting the government to indicate in the evening that it was open to discussing electoral reforms.
Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Opposition, saying Parliament is “not a place for drama, but a place for delivery.” He accused opposition parties of using the House as a “warm-up arena” for elections or a vent for frustrations after electoral defeats. Referring to the Bihar Assembly poll results, the PM added, “Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption. Victory should not convert into arrogance either.”
Opposition leaders hit back. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Jairam Ramesh called Modi the “biggest dramebaaz,” calling his comments “nothing but hypocrisy.” Kharge said on X that the PM had once again indulged in “dramebazi” instead of addressing people’s real issues.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned shortly after 2 pm following repeated disruptions as the Opposition pressed for a discussion on the SIR.FM Sitharaman introduces key bills
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two taxation Bills in the Lok Sabha to raise central excise on tobacco and impose a new cess on pan masala, aiming to fund public health and national security.
The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, revamps tobacco duties, with unmanufactured and stemmed tobacco rising from 60 per cent to 70 per cent, cigarettes from ₹200–545 per 1,000 sticks to ₹2,700–11,000, and chewing tobacco and zarda jumping from 25 per cent to 100 per cent. Smoking mixtures could see excise up to 325 per cent.
The Health and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, proposes a monthly levy on machines producing specified goods like pan masala. Charges range from ₹1.01 crore to ₹25 crore per machine, with manual units paying ₹11 lakh per month. The cess is in addition to GST and excise, with proceeds routed to the Consolidated Fund of India for health and security programmes.
Sitharaman said the move strengthens revenue buffers as the GST compensation cess is phased out and rebuilds fiscal space for critical spending.
10:38 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi calls Sanchar Saathi app a snooping tool, slams govt
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the government over the Sanchar Saathi app, calling it a “snooping app” and an infringement on citizens’ right to privacy.
“People have the right to communicate with family and friends without government surveillance. The government is turning the country into a dictatorship. Parliament is not functioning because they refuse to discuss anything,” she said.
“People have the right to communicate with family and friends without government surveillance. The government is turning the country into a dictatorship. Parliament is not functioning because they refuse to discuss anything,” she said.
10:23 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress MP Masood calls SIR debate crucial, criticises ‘Sanchaar Sathi’ app
9:55 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain slams Opposition for causing disruptions
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday criticised the Opposition for disrupting the Winter Session of Parliament, saying it is their responsibility to ensure the House functions smoothly. He accused opposition parties of repeatedly targeting constitutional institutions and blocking legislative business.
Hussain said the government has listed important issues and significant Bills in the national interest, but the Congress “neither knows how to govern nor how to play the role of the Opposition,” adding that disruption has become a habit for the party.
9:28 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Opposition to protest again, demand debate on electoral roll revision
Opposition MPs are set to continue their protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as Parliament meets for Day 2 of the Winter Session. Members of the INDIA bloc will stage a demonstration at 10:30 am outside Parliament’s Makar Dwar, demanding a debate on the SIR exercise underway in 12 States and Union Territories.
9:14 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha to resume at 11 am with Oppn pushing for discussion on SIR
Both Houses of Parliament will begin proceedings today at 11 am, following frequent disruptions by the Opposition on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday. The Opposition had demanded a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, prompting the government to indicate in the evening that it was open to discussing electoral reforms.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:24 AM IST