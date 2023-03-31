close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chennai's Rs 4,400 cr water desalination deal given to Wabag group

It is South East Asia's largest such order for treating water meant for public use

Shine Jacob Chennai
Union Minister Jitendra Singh India's first Saline Water Lantern

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Chennai has awarded South East Asia’s largest water desalination project of Rs 4,400 crore to VA Tech Wabag, an Indian multinational group based in the Tamil Nadu capital.
The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (CMWSSB) deal is for design, build, operate (DBO) for a 400 million litres per day (MLD) sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding the project to improve water security in Chennai.

The plant will use filtration and osmosis processes to produce clean drinking water which CMWSSB will distribute to South Chennai residents.
The project will also make Chennai the desalination capital of India, with almost 750 MLD of desalinated water to be produced along the city’s coast, said Wabag in a statement.

“We have received a LoA (letter of authorization) from the authorities on Thursday and we expect it (the plant) to be commissioned in three years time. In the municipal sector, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam are having plans to come up with such major units. In the industry sector too, a lot of companies in the green hydrogen sector are coming up with enquiries,” said Rajneesh Chopra, global head - Business Development, Wabag.
The project will be executed under the leadership of Wabag in joint venture with Metito Overseas. The city’s order includes the scope of design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the 400 MLD SWRO desalination plant and the associated sea water intake system over a period of 42 months followed by 20 years of operation and maintenance.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu revenue deficit down 52%, says budget hailing welfare measures

All rural households will have tap water in by 2024: Vini Mahajan

Will extra funds for rural housing, drinking water create enough jobs?

ADB approves $780 mn loan to expand Chennai's metro rail network

Panel blames police for firing on 'unarmed' anti-Sterlite protestors

Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu

G20 Sherpa meet: India hopes Kumarakom deliberations will help reach goals

Dark clouds, gloomy weather in Delhi; thunderstorms with hail predicted

Andhra Pradesh can save over Rs 76,000 cr by retiring coal plants: Study

K'taka: Cong, BJP lodge complaint against each other about code violation


“This is historically the largest ever order for Wabag. I am extremely happy that we have been awarded this massive, prestigious and important Desalination plant order in Chennai from our trusted customer CMWSSB with whom our association spans over two decades now,” Shailesh Kumar, chief executive officer of India Cluster, Wabag.
“Wabag has won this order against global competition reinforcing our technological superiority and competitiveness in the global desalination space. The project, when completed, will not only be a landmark project for Wabag, but a testament to Tamil Nadu’s commitment to building water security for Chennai and the State, making it a model for the whole country,” said Kumar.
Topics : Chennai water crisis | Clean drinking water | water problems | water crisis in India | clean water access

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon