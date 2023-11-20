Sensex (-0.19%)
Chhath Puja 2023 Parana Day: Here's everything about Usha Arghya rituals

Today is the last day of the four-day festival Chhath Puja, where devotees offer Usha Arghya or the doosra Arghya to the rising sun

Indian Americans, Chhath Puja

Photo: ANI Twitter Handle

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival which is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiyya, and the festival will conclude on November 20 with Usha Arghya. On this day, women observe fast and offer Arghya to the rising sun standing in the water up to the waist and praying for their children and family's well-being.

This festival holds great significance in the states of Bihar, UP, West Bengal, MP and other states. To observe this festival, thousands of ghats are cleaned and decorated ahead of the Sandhya and Ushan Arghya days. Sandhya Arghya has been performed on the evening of November 19, and Usha Arghya is to be performed on November 20, and thereafter, they can perform Parana and break their arduous 36-hour fast. 
About Chhath Puja

Every year, Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of Shuka Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Women begin their fast by taking a bath in holy water and carrying the water home for prasad making with Nahay Khay, which is the first day of the Chhath festival. On the next day, the Kharna festival is observed, where women observe 8-10 hours of 'nirjala' fast (without food and water) and thereafter consume rasiya kheer and roti. 

On the third day, Sandhya Arghya is observed in the evening, while on the last day, Usha Arghya or the doosra arghya is offered early morning to the rising sun, at the conclusion of the festival on the fourth day.

Chhath Puja, which is a four-day festival, will be celebrated from November 17 to November 20. Arghya to the setting sun and the rising sun will take place on November 19 and 20, respectively. Chhath Puja goes to the Vedic era, and some of its rituals are also mentioned in Rigveda.

Chhath Puja Usha Arghya rituals

On the last day, devotees wake up a few hours before sunrise to prepare themselves for the Usha Arghya rituals. Vratis, their family members and close relatives head to the ghat carrying bamboo baskets which are full of prashad for the Lord Sun and Chhathi Maiyya. The final day of Chhath is even more exciting as this is the day when Vratis enjoy delicious prasad along with their family members.

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

