Chhattisgarh: Bhilai Steel Plant provided TMT steel bars for Ram Mandir

The Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh has supplied around 1,100 tonnes of thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) steel bars of different dimensions for the construction of the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The TMT bars for the temple project have been produced both in the BSP’s modern Bar and Rod Mill and Merchant Mill, the company officials said.

They include TMT bars in 550D grade in 12 mm diameter produced in Bar and Rod Mill and TMT bars in the same grade in 32 mm diameter produced in Merchant Mill, they said.

BPS is the Chhattisgarh-based arm of the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). The company produces high-strength TMT bars with earthquake and corrosion-resistant properties for dams, power plants, bridges, flyovers, and expressways, among others.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 22.