Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chhattisgarh: Bhilai Steel Plant provided TMT steel bars for Ram Mandir

They include TMT bars in 550D grade in 12 mm diameter produced in Bar and Rod Mill and TMT bars in the same grade in 32 mm diameter produced in Merchant Mill, they said

Bhilai Steel Plant

R Krishna Das
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 12:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh has supplied around 1,100 tonnes of thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) steel bars of different dimensions for the construction of the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The TMT bars for the temple project have been produced both in the BSP’s modern Bar and Rod Mill and Merchant Mill, the company officials said. 

They include TMT bars in 550D grade in 12 mm diameter produced in Bar and Rod Mill and TMT bars in the same grade in 32 mm diameter produced in Merchant Mill, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

BPS is the Chhattisgarh-based arm of the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). The company produces high-strength TMT bars with earthquake and corrosion-resistant properties for dams, power plants, bridges, flyovers, and expressways, among others.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 22.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

Ram Darbar, Sita Koop: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram temple

Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

'Centre to revamp BOT model, boosting private capital in national highways'

93.83% of total 65,556 km broad gauge route electrified: Railways

Govt wants current generations ṭo not face issues that earlier ones did: PM

Diplomatic row leads Maldivian storm spread to travel, trade, celebland

World Bank to give Rs 2,328 cr for project to divert flood water: Fadnavis

Topics : Bhilai Steel Plant Chhattisgarh Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 12:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon