World Bank to give Rs 2,328 cr for project to divert flood water: Fadnavis

Sangli and Kolhapur districts had witnessed flooding in September 2018, and a World Bank team that visited these areas at the time decided to provide aid for the water diversion project, Fadnavis said

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already ruled out the BJP seeking Congress' help in the BMC

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

The World Bank has approved financial assistance of Rs 2,328 crore to develop infrastructure to divert flood water from western Maharashtra to Marathwada, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.
The state government will contribute Rs 998 crore for the plan, he added.
"The World Bank has approved financial assistance of Rs 2,328 crore for the project that will help in diverting flood water from western Maharashtra to Marathwada, which faces water scarcity," he said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

