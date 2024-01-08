Sensex (    %)
                        
93.83% of total 65,556 km broad gauge route electrified: Railways

During the calendar year 2023, the Indian Railways has achieved 6,577 route km electrification, it said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Out of the total 65,556 km of the broad gauge route, 61,508 km or 93.83 per cent has been electrified, the Ministry of Railway said on Monday.
During the calendar year 2023, the Indian Railways has achieved 6,577 route km electrification, it said in a statement.
With a vision of providing an eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient mode of transport, the railways is marching ahead towards 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge tracks, the statement said.
"Until 2014, 21,801 km of the broad gauge network was electrified," it said.
Highlighting the benefits of electrification of tracks, the ministry said it reduces operative cost and makes the railway an environment-friendly mode of transport.
Electrification also improves movement of heavier freight and longer passenger trains because of better working capacity of electric locomotives, it added.
The ministry is of the view that electrification reduces "dependence on imported crude oil, thereby saving precious foreign currency", the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

