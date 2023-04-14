Chhattisgarh govt deposits 2.84 million tonnes of rice in central pool



The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has set a target of purchasing 5.86 mt of rice from the state for the central pool. Chhattisgarh will be the second highest contributor of rice, after Punjab in the kharif season. The FCI will procure 12.2 mt of rice from Punjab. The Chhattisgarh government has deposited 2.84 million tonnes (mt) of rice in the central pool for the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2022-23.



State government officials said, due to the efficient management there has been 100 per cent offtake of paddy procured from farmers on support price for custom milling. Depositing custom milled rice (CMR) in the central pool is also taking place at a fast pace, they added. The state was given a target of depositing 6.52 mt of rice in the last marketing season. “So far, 4.71 mt of rice has been deposited in the central pool,” said a state government spokesperson. Of that, 2.84 mt has been deposited with the FCI and 1.86 mt with the Civil Supplies Corporation. The latter has been using the stock for welfare schemes, including allocation for the Public Distri­bution System, and distributing the grain at subsidised prices.



In Chhattisgarh, the state government has made a record procurement of paddy by purchasing 10.7 mt from registered farmers at minimum support price (MSP). In the state, 2.34 million farmers have sold their paddy at the support price. The Chhattisgarh government has spent Rs 220.67 billion for procuring paddy at MSP. CMR is manufactured by milling paddy procured by state governments and the FCI. Many states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar procure paddy through agencies and the resultant rice is delivered to the state governments and the FCI by getting the paddy milled from rice millers.

