Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Husband can't seek wife's private info or passwords: Chhattisgarh HC

Husband can't seek wife's private info or passwords: Chhattisgarh HC

The bench stated that any such compulsion by a husband amounts to a breach of the wife's right to privacy and would invite action under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

Citing previous judgments, the Court said that privacy within marriage is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A husband has no legal right to demand access to his wife's personal information, including her phone and bank passwords, the Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled, according to a report by LiveLaw.
 
The observation was made by Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey while hearing a plea filed by a man whose request for his wife’s call detail records (CDRs) was rejected by the Family Court. The petitioner had moved the High Court challenging that order, the report added.
 
The bench stated that any such compulsion by a husband amounts to a breach of the wife’s right to privacy and would invite action under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.
 
 
“Marriage does not grant the husband automatic access to the wife’s private information, communications and personal belongings. The husband cannot compel the wife to share her passwords of the cellphone or bank account and such an act would amount to a violation of privacy and potentially domestic violence,” the Court said, as reported by LiveLaw.
 

Also Read

Bombay High Court

Marriages sacred to Hindus at stake due to couples' trivial issues: HC

marriage, wedding

Marrying for a green card? US crackdown could lead to deportation

gavel law cases

Muslim man can't be charged for bigamy under Mohammedan law: Allahabad HC

Couples to singles, brands are catering to every heart on Valentine's Day

Live-in, pay up? Mumbai court says long-term partners owe maintenance too

Donald Trump, US President Trump

Trump bets on baby boom to Make America Great Again with cash, IVF and more

Background 

The man filed for divorce under Section 13(1)(i-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act, citing cruelty. His wife denied the allegations. During proceedings, he filed applications with the Senior Superintendent of Police (Durg) and the Family Court, seeking her CDRs on suspicion of an affair. The Family Court dismissed the plea, stating that the information was not relevant to the case, LiveLaw reported.
 
The High Court upheld that order, noting that the husband had not filed for divorce on grounds of adultery, nor had he established the relevance of the call records. The claim regarding a relationship between the wife and her brother-in-law was raised for the first time in the CDR application.
 
Citing previous judgments, the Court said that privacy within marriage is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.
 
“The right to engage in mobile conversations in the privacy of one’s home or office without interference is certainly protected under the right to privacy. Such conversations are often intimate and confidential in nature and constitute an important facet of a person’s private life,” Justice Pandey said, as quoted by LiveLaw.
 
He also observed that while spouses share a life, they do not surrender their individual autonomy or personal boundaries.

More From This Section

Stray dogs

Rabies deaths: Kerala to sterilise strays, allow euthanasia of sick dogs

Delhi High Court

DV law doesn't distinguish 1st marriage from 2nd on maintenance: Delhi HC

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw announces free AI training for over 5.5 lakh CSC franchise holders

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Dark web makes it tough for Delhi Police to probe bomb threats to schools

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi seeks ₹1,500 cr from Centre to revamp roads, decongest key corridors

Topics : Marriage divorce Chhattisgarh High Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon