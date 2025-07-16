Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vaishnaw announces free AI training for over 5.5 lakh CSC franchise holders

Vaishnaw announces free AI training for over 5.5 lakh CSC franchise holders

While speaking at the 10th anniversary of CSC SPV, Vaishnaw said that training will be provided under the government's IndiaAI Mission, which has a provision to train 10 lakh people on AI

Ashwini Vaishnaw

He also said that CSC VLEs want allotment of Aadhaar-related work at their centre. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

The government will provide training on artificial intelligence to over 5.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs who run Common Service Centres for free, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

While speaking at the 10th anniversary of CSC SPV, Vaishnaw said that training will be provided under the government's IndiaAI Mission, which has a provision to train 10 lakh people on AI.

"All of you will be given AI training for free. We have set a target under the IndiaAI Mission to skill around 10 lakh people. All 5.5 lakh VLEs will be given preference in that training," Vaishnaw said.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada brought to the notice of the minister the demand of CSC VLEs for merging state-based government services centres with CSC, as it will provide them a higher income generation opportunity.

 

He also said that CSC VLEs want allotment of Aadhaar-related work at their centre.

Vaishnaw asked CSC SPV to prepare details on the merger of state-based service centres and assured VLEs that he would discuss the possibility of their merger with state governments.

Topics : Artificial intelligence IT ministry CSCs

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

