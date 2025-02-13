Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh partners with oil firms to set up pollution check units

Chhattisgarh partners with oil firms to set up pollution check units

PUCs at fuel stations will help people by offering checks at commonly visited places, ensuring compliance with emission norms and strengthening public health efforts

air pollution, car pollution, emissions

Photo: Bloomberg

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh will set up pollution monitoring units at petrol pumps across the state, aiming to ensure that vehicles meet emission norms and their owners get certificates easily.
 
The state government has an agreement with Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Reliance Industries to set up units at their pumps – a work that is a decisive step in Chhattisgarh’s clean air initiative, said a government spokesperson.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ordered monitoring centres on February 4, emphasising the need for convenient and effective pollution monitoring. S Prakash, transport secretary and commissioner, and D Ravishankar, additional transport commissioner, met with senior officials of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Reliance Industries.
 
 
The testing units, or pollution control centres (PUC) as they are called popularly, will ensure quick and hassle-free emission certification for vehicle owners. The state’s decision aligns with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines and central government pollution control policies, said the spokesperson.
 
PUCs at fuel stations will help people by offering checks at commonly visited places, ensuring compliance with emission norms and strengthening public health efforts. Under existing practice, the transport department puts up mobile vans with PUC devices at the roadside. A senior official in the transport department said the vans often create traffic jams and delay commuters.
 
Chhattisgarh is the first state to introduce the concept of green gross domestic product (GDP) that incorporates the ecological value of forests into its economic framework. The initiative aims to link environmental contributions – such as clean air, water conservation and biodiversity – to the state’s economic growth, ensuring sustainable development while preserving natural resources for future generations.
 
The concept acknowledges the economic and environmental benefits of forests and aims to balance economic growth with ecology.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Change of Delhi govt doesn't ensure proactiveness to tackle pollution: SC

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Parliament session updates: FM says Congress-ruled states not spending their funds on capex

Ranveer Allahbadia

LIVE: Assam Police summons Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani for India's Got Latent comments

Mansukh L Mandaviya, Mansukh L

Govt provides social security to 920 mn people or 65% population: Mandaviya

Supreme Court, SC

SC rules alimony, maintenance valid for void marriages under Hindu law

Topics : oil firms air pollution Pollution Control

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon