Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Opposition protests
Parliament news updates: Catch all the news developments related to proceedings in the Parliament here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The first sitting of the Budget Session will end Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Income Tax Bill, 2025, according to the agenda circulated by the Lok Sabha secretariat.
Both houses of Parliament are reconvening after taking a break on February 12 to observe Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
In Lok Sabha, Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore submitted a notice for an adjournment motion. The motion aims to discuss alleged relaxations in national security protocols for the Adani Group's Khavda Renewable Energy Project in Gujarat, which is situated near the India-Pakistan border. Tagore is seeking clarity about how the project was awarded to the Adani Group.The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament began on January 31 and will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.
12:36 PM
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Opposition walks out of RS over Waqf Bill report
Many Opposition leaders staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha after the presentation of JPC's Waqf Bill report in the Upper House.
Topics : Parliament Budget session Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:14 PM IST