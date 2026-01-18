Chhattisgarh redraws industrial growth map with focus beyond Raipur

For decades, industrial growth in many Indian states has followed a familiar arc: Capital cities and a handful of urban centres attracting the bulk of investment, while leaving most districts on the periphery of development. “Chhattisgarh’s current investment trajectory marks a decisive break from that model. What is unfolding today is not Raipur-centric growth, but a conscious shift toward balanced, district-wide economic expansion,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai told Business Standard.

Since November 2024, the state has issued 219 investment commitments valued at ₹7.83 trillion. The standout feature is not only the scale but also the dispersion. Projects span 26 of Chhattisgarh’s 33 districts, according to Sai. The geographic spread points to a structural shift in how the state is positioning itself — one where industrial opportunity is driven by land availability, labour pools, and local potential rather than administrative proximity, said the chief minister.

The distribution underscores that change. Around 33 per cent of commitments are concentrated in the Raipur division, while 46 per cent are spread across Bilaspur, Durg, and Surguja divisions. Nearly 21 per cent are flowing into the Bastar division, long viewed as peripheral to mainstream industrialisation.

“This signals growing investor confidence across a much wider geography of the state,” Sai said.

Crucially, the decentralisation, according to the chief minister, is by design. Investors are increasingly selecting districts based on economic logic rather than legacy locations. Access to contiguous land parcels, proximity to raw materials, and availability of local labour are making districts more competitive than congested urban centres.

For many industries, districts offer first-mover advantages — lower entry costs, easier scalability, and the opportunity to shape local ecosystems from scratch. In agri- and forest-produce-based sectors, food processing, textiles, health care, and logistics, proximity to source regions improves efficiency. Manufacturing and energy projects, meanwhile, benefit from district-level land availability that large cities may not readily offer.

As a result, districts once considered peripheral are emerging as new industrial anchors, supported by a diversified sectoral mix. New-age investments — AI data centres, semiconductors, electronics, and IT-enabled services — are rising alongside traditional sectors such as power, steel, cement, food processing, and health care.

Health care facilities are coming up in Bastar, food-processing units in agri-rich districts, and manufacturing clusters beyond saturated urban cores, aligning investment flows with local strengths. The outcome is an industrial map that reflects Chhattisgarh’s socio-economic geography rather than distorting it, said Sai.

The decentralisation is translating into tangible assets. Of the nine projects already operational — worth more than Rs 6,000 crore and generating over 5,500 jobs — many are located in districts such as Mungeli, Balodabazar, Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Bilaspur, and Balod. These areas are now seeing factories, hospitals, food-processing units, and service-sector enterprises employing local youth.

The same pattern is evident among projects under construction or at advanced stages, noted the chief minister. A total of 109 projects across 24 districts have moved beyond land identification into execution, representing ₹2.10 trillion in investment and more than 87,000 expected jobs. As industries move closer to population centres, local supply chains are deepening and district-level markets are gaining momentum.

“What makes this shift sustainable is the speed of execution,” said Sai. Administrative reforms such as the One-Click Single Window System, digital land management, and automatic mutation of land records have improved predictability and consistency across locations. Whether an investor opts for Raipur, Bastar, or Surguja, processes remain time-bound and transparent, enabling investors to “hit the ground running” irrespective of location.

Chhattisgarh’s approach offers a broader lesson for India’s development debate. Balanced growth is not achieved by redistributing outcomes after the fact; it must be embedded in investment policy from the outset. “By ensuring that capital flows to Bastar as much as to Bilaspur, to Rajnandgaon as well as Raipur, the state is redefining what inclusive industrialisation looks like,” said Sai, who took over as chief minister in December 2023.