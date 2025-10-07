Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre okay ₹707 cr for Assam, Gujarat floods; ₹904 cr for fire services

Centre okay ₹707 cr for Assam, Gujarat floods; ₹904 cr for fire services

In the financial year 2025-26, the Centre has released ₹13,603.20 crore to 27 states under the SDRF and ₹2,024.04 crore to 12 states under the NDRF

"A high-level committee, headed by the Union home minister, has approved Rs 707.97 crore of additional central assistance to Assam and Gujarat, affected by floods and landslides in 2024," an official statement said. (Representative Picture)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved Rs 707.97 crore of additional central assistance for Assam and Gujarat that were hit by floods and landslides in 2024.

The committee has also approved Rs 903.67 crore for Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the expansion and modernisation of the state fire services.

"A high-level committee, headed by the Union home minister, has approved Rs 707.97 crore of additional central assistance to Assam and Gujarat, affected by floods and landslides in 2024," an official statement said.

The assistance has been provided from the NDRF, subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

 

Of the total amount of Rs 707.97 crore, a share of Rs 313.69 crore has been approved for Assam and Rs 394.28 crore for Gujarat.

Of the total outlay of Rs 903.67 crore given to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Rs 676.33 crore will be central assistance.

An amount of Rs 117.19 crore has been approved for Haryana, Rs 397.54 crore for Madhya Pradesh and Rs 388.94 crore for Rajasthan.

The statement said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with the states during natural calamities and disasters and provides all necessary support.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states from the SDRF, already placed at the disposal of the states.

In the financial year 2025-26, the Centre has released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 states under the SDRF and Rs 2,024.04 crore to 12 states under the NDRF.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 4,571.3 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states and another amount of Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine states have also been released.



First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

