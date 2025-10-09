Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two scooters explode in Kanpur market, six injured, probe underway

A bomb disposal squad, forensic experts and anti-sabotage teams are at the spot to comb the site and collect samples. (Photo: ANI/Representative)

Press Trust of India Kanpur
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Two scooters parked in the congested Mishri Bazar near a mosque here exploded seconds apart on Wednesday evening, injuring half a dozen people and damaging nearby shops, police said.

The blasts occurred around 7:30 pm in the crowded Moolganj area. The sound of the explosions, which took place near the Markaz mosque, was heard up to 500 metres from the spot.

Police Commissioner of Kanpur Raghubir Lal told PTI that six people were injured in the blasts that took place in two scooters parked in Mishri Bazar.

The injured were rushed to hospital. Two of them were discharged after first aid and two are undergoing treatment for burn injuries, he said.

 

Lal said the incident is being investigated from all possible angles.

"Since Diwali is approaching, we are exploring the possibility of a firecracker-related explosion as well," he said, adding that a terror angle is also not being ruled out.

A bomb disposal squad, forensic experts and anti-sabotage teams are at the spot to comb the site and collect samples.

Intelligence units have been tasked with analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify any possible suspects, police said.

The blast damaged walls of nearby shops.

A shopkeeper, Mohammad Uwais said, "We were sitting inside the shop when suddenly there was a loud blast. People were startled and items of shops were scattered all over the road.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India News Accident Scooters Kanpur

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

