Children's Aadhaar may be deactivated if biometrics not updated by 7: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on July 9 warned that Aadhaar numbers of children who enrolled before the age of five may be deactivated if their biometric details are not updated after they turn seven.
“UIDAI has started sending SMS messages to the mobile numbers registered in the Aadhaar of such children for completing the MBU (Mandatory Biometric Update) exercise,” the press release said.
At the time of enrolment, children under five provide demographic details such as name, date of birth, gender and address, but biometric data—including fingerprints and iris scans—are not captured, as they are “not mature at that age.” Therefore, existing regulations require children to update their fingerprints, iris and photograph between the ages of five and seven, UIDAI said.
“The first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) must be completed between the age of five and seven years to avoid any fee. If the child performs the MBU between the age of five and seven years, it is free of cost. But after seven years of age, there is a prescribed fee of ₹100 only,” it added.
According to a UIDAI official quoted by PTI, not updating biometrics could make it harder for children to benefit from programmes that rely on Aadhaar.
“Aadhaar with updated biometric facilitates ease of living and ensures seamless usage of Aadhaar in availing services such as school admissions, registering for entrance examinations, availing benefits of scholarships, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes, etc,” the statement added.