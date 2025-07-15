Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Shukla conducts 7 Indian experiments aboard ISS during Axiom-4 mission

Shukla conducts 7 Indian experiments aboard ISS during Axiom-4 mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian on the ISS, led seven Indian-designed experiments during Axiom-4, advancing life sciences for future space travel

Shubhanshu Shukla

Out of the total 60 experiments conducted by the Axiom-4 crew at the ISS, seven were designed by Indian researchers. (File Photo: PTI)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian to go to space after 41 years, not only laid the foundation for the country’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission but also conducted a host of scientific experiments in space.
 
Out of the total 60 experiments conducted by the Axiom-4 crew at the ISS, seven were designed by Indian researchers. The basic idea behind these experiments was to gauge space’s interaction with life. The Axiom-4 mission was successfully launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 25 June and docked with the ISS on 26 June. After two days of adjusting to the microgravity environment, Shukla began scientific experiments on 29 June.  ALSO READ: Isro says Subhanshu Shukla's space mission will boost Gaganyaan project 
 
Here are the seven experiments he conducted during his stay at the ISS, based on data shared by Axiom-4 and media reports:
  • One of the major experiments he conducted was the space microalgae experiment, which involved deploying sample bags and capturing images of algae strains. These tiny organisms could play a vital role in the future of space exploration, offering a sustainable, nutrient-rich food source for long-duration missions. This was developed by the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) and the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR) of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).
  • Another experiment, developed by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad, involved sprouting salad seeds in space.
  • The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, developed an experiment to assess the survival, revival, reproduction and transcriptome of the eutardigrade Paramacrobiotus. This Voyager Tardigrades experiment investigated how microscopic creatures survive and reproduce in space. The findings could provide new insights into the molecular mechanisms of cellular resilience, which could translate into clinically relevant knowledge on Earth.
  • The Myogenesis experiment aimed to uncover the biological pathways behind skeletal muscle degradation in space — a major challenge for astronauts. By identifying these mechanisms, researchers hope to develop targeted therapies that could protect space travellers and aid people suffering from muscle-degenerative diseases on Earth. This was developed by the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine under the DBT.
  • Another experiment was designed to understand the effect of metabolic supplements on muscle regeneration under microgravity.
  • Tests developed by IISc were also conducted to analyse human interaction with electronic displays in microgravity. Separately, ICGEB conducted an experiment to understand the comparative growth and proteomics responses of cyanobacteria on urea and nitrate in microgravity.
  • An additional experiment focused on the growth and yield of food crop seeds, developed by the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Department of Space, and the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, Kerala Agricultural University.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

