Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Youtuber Samay Raina apologises to NCW over remarks on women in show

Youtuber Samay Raina apologises to NCW over remarks on women in show

YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday and submitted a written apology over remarks deemed disrespectful to women in his show "India's Got Latent".

Samay Raina

Following this, an FIR was lodged by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and the NCW took suo motu cognisance of the issue. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday and submitted a written apology over remarks deemed disrespectful to women in his show "India's Got Latent".

Raina was also among the five social media influencers who appeared before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities.

The NCW summoned Raina over objectionable content in the programme aired on an online platform. During the hearing before NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar, Raina expressed regret for his comments and assured the Commission that he would avoid such statements in the future, according to a statement.

 

He also agreed to create content that upholds the dignity of women and spreads awareness about their rights and respect, the NCW statement added.

Rahatkar told Raina in no uncertain terms that public figures must demonstrate sensitivity and respect towards women, especially on public platforms. She urged him to play a constructive role in promoting gender equality through his work.

Also Read

Jyoti Malhotra, Shahzad

CPI slams reports linking Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra to Kerala govt event

influencer

India's influencer marketing industry to grow by 25% in 2025: Report

jasbir singh youtuber

1 million subscribers, Pakistan links: Another YouTuber held for 'spying'

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

Court sends YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra to judicial custody in espionage case

Jyoti Malhotra

What is Official Secrets Act, under which YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was held?

Raina accepted the Commission's guidance and promised to work towards producing content that honours women and contributes positively to public discourse, officials said.

His appearance before the panel follows repeated summonses issued since February. Raina and others did not attend the original hearing on February 17 citing travel and security-related constraints.

The NCW rescheduled the hearing, giving them time to return to India and appear in person. The controversy erupted after clips from "India's Got Latent went viral earlier this year, leading to outrage over remarks that were seen as trivialising rape and objectifying women.

Following this, an FIR was lodged by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and the NCW took suo motu cognisance of the issue.

The YouTube series was taken down in February, and Raina issued a public apology, saying he regretted any unintended harm caused.

In the weeks that followed, Raina announced a temporary break and later launched an international comedy tour, a reason he cited over non-appearance in front of the commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla returns safely, gives wings to India's Gaganyaan dreams

Delhi High Court

Authorities can decide parole, furlough when appeal pending in SC: Delhi HC

yamaha, yamaha bike launch, hybrid, yamaha fz

2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched in India: Price, specs, features & more

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Delhi's St Stephen's College school receives bomb hoax; nothing suspicious

Shubhanshu Shukla (front row; second from right) with crew members of the Axiom Mission 4, and other astronauts on ISS. Shukla started his return journey on Monday, after 18 days aboard ISS | Photo: PTI

Shubhanshu Shukla back from space after 18 days: What happens next?

Topics : YouTuber YouTube Comedy Indian comedy shows NCW National Commision

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon