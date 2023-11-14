Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Children's Day 2023: History, importance, celebration, theme and more

Children's Day, also popular as 'Bal Diwas', is celebrated in India every year on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India

Children’s Day 2023

Children’s Day 2023. Photo: Wikicommons

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Children's Day, also popular as 'Bal Diwas', is celebrated every year across India on November 14. This day honors the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, broadly known as 'Chacha Nehru'. 
 
Nehru was a major advocate of children's education and rights. He had confidence in an inclusive education system and that a country could succeed.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
His vision focused on children being the future of the nation and the foundation of society. In 1955, he established the Children's Film Society India to give a platform to the issues of children.

Children's Day: History

In the year 1948, Children's Day was first marked as "Flower Day" on November 5. It was an effort by the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) to gather funds for the Unified Nations Appeal for Children (UNAC) through the offer of "flower tokens." Later, in 1954, Nehru's birthday was first celebrated as Children's Day.
 
Children's Day in India was first marked on November 20 which is the day when the United Nations observes World Children's Day. In any case, after Jawaharlal Nehru passed away in 1964, the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to honor Nehru's birthday as Children's Day.

Children's Day: Importance

The importance of Children’s Day lies in its significant emphasis on recognizing the importance of a protected and healthy childhood. It fills in as a reminder that childhood isn't simply a stage but a foundational period that shapes people and, thus, the general public they contribute to.
 
It promotes the privileges of kids as well as highlights the requirements for their general prosperity, including education, nourishment, and a safe family environment. The festival fills in as a societal reminder to protect the innocence and capability of children, considering them as the future leaders of our world. 
 

Also Read

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress

Hul Diwas 2023: Celebrating tribals and their bravery against the British

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

MP polls LIVE: Foreign diplomats to visit state to see BJP's poll campaign

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: BJP to release Sankalp Patra for state on Nov 16

Jharkhand officials leave for U'khand to help in rescue of trapped workers

Major fire in East Delhi's building, woman dead, 26 people rescued

Additionally, it brings issues to light about the difficulties faced by children worldwide, like poverty, healthcare, lack of education, and the prevalence of child labor.

Children’s Day 2023: Theme

The theme of Children’s Day 2023 is ‘‘for every child, every right', highlighting the dedication to maintaining the freedoms of every kid around the world. 
 
It requires an aggregate effort from people, communities and governments to establish a nurturing environment that cultivates the physical, mental and emotional improvement of the younger generation.

Children’s Day: Celebrations

Children's Day is observed by the tone of affection, gifts, and spoiling of students. Teachers in schools sort out special projects and performances for students which additionally incorporate contests, for example, debating, painting, quizzes, singing, and dancing. As a part of the celebrations, the exchange of gifts like books and cards additionally happens among students.
This year there will be no celebrations amongst Delhi students as the state government has shut schools until November 18 given rising pollution levels across the city.

Happy Children’s Day: Wishes 

“Happy Children’s Day to all the little superheroes in our lives! May your days be filled with laughter and your dreams take flight.”
“Every child is a star in their own right, shining with potential and curiosity. Happy Children’s Day to the bright stars of our world!”
“Childhood is a treasure chest of memories. Let’s create magical moments for our little ones. Happy Children’s Day!”
“Children are the architects of our future. Let’s empower them with love, education, and opportunities. Happy Children’s Day!”
“On this special day, let’s celebrate the joys of childhood and promise to protect the innocence of our children. Happy Children’s Day!”

Topics : Children’s Day Jawahar Lal Nehru school children

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon