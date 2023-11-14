Children's Day 2023: History, importance, celebration, theme and more



Children's Day , also popular as 'Bal Diwas', is celebrated every year across India on November 14. This day honors the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, broadly known as 'Chacha Nehru'.

Nehru was a major advocate of children's education and rights. He had confidence in an inclusive education system and that a country could succeed.



His vision focused on children being the future of the nation and the foundation of society. In 1955, he established the Children's Film Society India to give a platform to the issues of children.

Children's Day: History

In the year 1948, Children's Day was first marked as "Flower Day" on November 5. It was an effort by the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) to gather funds for the Unified Nations Appeal for Children (UNAC) through the offer of "flower tokens." Later, in 1954, Nehru's birthday was first celebrated as Children's Day.



Children's Day in India was first marked on November 20 which is the day when the United Nations observes World Children's Day. In any case, after Jawaharlal Nehru passed away in 1964, the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to honor Nehru's birthday as Children's Day.

Children's Day: Importance

The importance of Children’s Day lies in its significant emphasis on recognizing the importance of a protected and healthy childhood. It fills in as a reminder that childhood isn't simply a stage but a foundational period that shapes people and, thus, the general public they contribute to.



It promotes the privileges of kids as well as highlights the requirements for their general prosperity, including education, nourishment, and a safe family environment. The festival fills in as a societal reminder to protect the innocence and capability of children, considering them as the future leaders of our world.



Also Read Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress Hul Diwas 2023: Celebrating tribals and their bravery against the British Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru MP polls LIVE: Foreign diplomats to visit state to see BJP's poll campaign Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: BJP to release Sankalp Patra for state on Nov 16 Jharkhand officials leave for U'khand to help in rescue of trapped workers Major fire in East Delhi's building, woman dead, 26 people rescued

Additionally, it brings issues to light about the difficulties faced by children worldwide, like poverty, healthcare, lack of education, and the prevalence of child labor.

Children’s Day 2023: Theme

The theme of Children’s Day 2023 is ‘‘for every child, every right', highlighting the dedication to maintaining the freedoms of every kid around the world.



It requires an aggregate effort from people, communities and governments to establish a nurturing environment that cultivates the physical, mental and emotional improvement of the younger generation.

Children’s Day: Celebrations

Children's Day is observed by the tone of affection, gifts, and spoiling of students. Teachers in schools sort out special projects and performances for students which additionally incorporate contests, for example, debating, painting, quizzes, singing, and dancing. As a part of the celebrations, the exchange of gifts like books and cards additionally happens among students.

This year there will be no celebrations amongst Delhi students as the state government has shut schools until November 18 given rising pollution levels across the city.

Happy Children’s Day: Wishes

• “Happy Children’s Day to all the little superheroes in our lives! May your days be filled with laughter and your dreams take flight.”

• “Every child is a star in their own right, shining with potential and curiosity. Happy Children’s Day to the bright stars of our world!”

• “Childhood is a treasure chest of memories. Let’s create magical moments for our little ones. Happy Children’s Day!”

• “Children are the architects of our future. Let’s empower them with love, education, and opportunities. Happy Children’s Day!”

• “On this special day, let’s celebrate the joys of childhood and promise to protect the innocence of our children. Happy Children’s Day!”