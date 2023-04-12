close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chinese buildup close to Doklam plateau a grave security threat: Congress

Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi govt has failed to restore the status quo ante on the Line of Actual Control for 3 years and urged the Amit Shah to restore it instead of making misleading claims

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday expressed concern over the reported Chinese buildup close to the Doklam plateau, and said it poses a grave security threat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break his "silence" on the issue.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi government has failed to restore the status quo ante on the Line of Actual Control for three years and urged the Union home minister to restore it instead of making "misleading claims".

"The Indian Army has expressed fresh and serious concern at the Chinese military build-up close to the Doklam plateau. Here is my statement on this grave security threat that even Parliament has been prevented from discussing for almost three years now," he said on Twitter while sharing his statement.

He said that according to a recent news report, the Indian armed forces have expressed concern about a major Chinese military buildup close to the Doklam plateau.

"These developments represent a clear threat to India's national security," he said in the statement.

Citing the March 9 statement of Home Minister Amit Shah that "we will not allow anyone to take even an inch" of Indian territory, Ramesh said, "Yet the reality is that China prevented our troops from accessing 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory after May 2020."

He claimed that even today, Chinese patrols block our access to numerous patrolling points in Depsang, Demchok, Hot Springs (Kungrang Nalla) and Gogra Post.

Also Read

With sweeping defense buildup, financial burden unavoidable: Japan panel

Bomb threat calls received by Mumbai police; security tightened in city

Why does US lawmakers see Chinese-owned TikTok as a security threat?

China's chip industry poses significant threat to global security: Report

Threats from Chinese telecom, surveillance equipment haunt global clients

ED makes 'false cases' under political pressure: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Don't use interim orders on service charge to mislead consumers: Delhi HC

Delhi HC upholds notifications imposing GST on Ola, Uber auto rides

Mandaviya to meet representatives of e-pharmacies soon, plan regulations

DFS secretary meets chief secretaries to boost PMJJBY, PMSBY enrolments

"The Modi government has failed for three years to restore the status quo ante on the Line of Actual Control. We request the Home Minister to restore the status quo rather than make bombastic and misleading statements inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's infamous claim that 'Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai'.

"We are fully confident in the ability of the Indian armed forces to repel any Chinese misadventure, as they did in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December 2022. But when will the prime minister break his eloquent silence on China, after having given it a clean chit in 2020? Or will his longstanding links to China, including those of his close friends the Adanis, prove too strong for him to comment at all," Ramesh asked.

The Congress has been demanding a discussion on the border situation with China.

Topics : Doklam issue | China | Congress | security | Jairam Ramesh

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon