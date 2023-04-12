close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Don't use interim orders on service charge to mislead consumers: Delhi HC

Asks industry bodies to tell the court how many eateries are willing to inform consumers that service charge is not mandatory

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Service charge

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that its interim order staying the guidelines of CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority) that prohibits eateries from levying service charge should not be used to mislead consumers into thinking that the service charge has been approved by the court.
Justice Prathiba M Singh, who was hearing petitions filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), asked the associations to tell the court how many eateries are willing to inform consumers that service charge is not mandatory.

The associations had challenged the CCPA guidelines of July 4, 2022, which said restaurants and hotels cannot levy service charges by default on food bills.
The court also told the associations to consider using a different term for ‘service charge’ such as ‘staff welfare fund’ or ‘staff welfare contribution’ to differentiate it from a government-imposed charge/tax.

The associations have been asked to file their reply by the next date of the hearing (July 24).
“The affidavit shall also indicate the percentage of members who are willing to inform the consumers that the service charge is not mandatory and they can contribute voluntarily,” the court said.

Also Read

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

Consumer protection rules: E-tailers may need user nod to share data

WTO: India seeks views on consumer protection in e-commerce sector

SC again defers plea against WhatsApp: What is new Data Protection Bill?

India's revised data protection bill 'promising, clear': Meta's Nick Clegg

Delhi HC upholds notifications imposing GST on Ola, Uber auto rides

Mandaviya to meet representatives of e-pharmacies soon, plan regulations

DFS secretary meets chief secretaries to boost PMJJBY, PMSBY enrolments

Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 659 crore under YSR EBC Nestham scheme

El Nino after La Nina year tends to result in rainfall deficit: Experts


Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for CCPA, submitted that the interim order of the court was being misrepresented by restaurants to legitimise the levy of service charge.
“People think service charge is like a service tax. A consumer doesn’t know the difference between service tax, GST, etc, because people think it is being taken by the government. I have come across a lot of people who think like that,” Justice Singh observed.

Background
The Delhi High Court on July 21 last year stayed the guidelines issued by Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) saying that restaurants and hotels cannot levy service charges by default on food bills.

The court said paying the charge is a matter of choice. "If you don’t want to pay, don't enter the restaurant. It is a matter of choice,” Justice Yashwant Varma remarked.  
The Court also said there will be no service charge on takeaway food orders.

However, food outlets should display that they are levying such charges clearly on their menus so that customers know, the court said.
The CCPA, which comes under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, issued rules on July 4 for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to the hotels and restaurants levying service charges.

The guidelines stated that no customer should be forced to pay the service charge against their will. It stated:
• Service charge should not be levied by renaming it as some other charge 

• Hotels or restaurants cannot force a customer to pay the service charge and clearly state that such charges are optional. 
• Customers should not be denied entry into a food establishment based on their decision to not pay the service charge

• GST should not be levied on the combined food bill and the service charge.
The NRAI, which represents over 500,000 restaurants in the country, had said CCPA'd guidelines had no legal basis.

undefined
Topics : Service charge | service charge by hotels | consumer protection law

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon