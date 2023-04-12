close

DFS secretary meets chief secretaries to boost PMJJBY, PMSBY enrolments

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi met with officials from 10 central ministries and departments, in an effort to boost micro insurance schemes

Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
In a bid to give a push to micro insurance schemes, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi held a meeting with officials from 10 central ministries and departments, including those from labour and employment, housing and urban affairs, agriculture and farmers welfare, and rural development.

Representatives of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Coal, Department of Post and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) were also present in the meeting called with a view to boost coverage under micro-insurance schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) -- at the Gram Panchayat level.

A three-month campaign will cover all the districts in the country from April 1 to June 30, 2023, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Joshi exhorted the ministries/departments concerned for the maximum coverage of Self-Help Groups (SHG) members, Anganwadi workers, health workers, sanitary workers, mine workers, all unorganised labours, street vendors, staff workers in urban local bodies, MNREGA workers, and PM Kisan beneficiaries etc., under the two micro-insurance schemes.

He also sought support of ministries/departments for their active role in ensuring that the saturation campaign reaches maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

As a step towards amassing scale, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), will also be taking a meeting with the heads of all public sector banks on April 13, 2023 to ensure that the campaign reaches maximum eligible beneficiaries, it said.

PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to any reason to people in the age group of 18-50 years having a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.

On the other hand, PMSBY offers insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death or total permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability to people in the age group of 18-70 years with a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

