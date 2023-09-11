Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.54%)
66961.81 + 362.90
Nifty (0.61%)
19940.00 + 120.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.37%)
5995.00 + 81.10
Nifty Midcap (0.85%)
41326.15 + 348.40
Nifty Bank (0.53%)
45396.40 + 240.00
Heatmap

Chocolate tree, local produce: How hotels went all out for G20 Summit

ITC Hotels was entrusted with the task of catering for the presidential and prime minister's banquets

Shangri-La Eros, New Delh

Shangri-La Eros, New Delh

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After months of preparation, Delhi's hotels went all out to make sure that G20 guests had a memorable stay during the summit, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). Sources told ET that over 2,000 room nights were booked across Delhi's top hotels for delegations over the weekend.

Industry insiders told ET that The Lalit, Le Meridien, The Leela Palace, The Pullman, ITC Maurya and the two Taj hotels in the capital hosted most of the G20 delegates. In contrast, other hotels such as The Imperial, The Claridges, and Shangri-La Eros also welcomed some G20 dignitaries.

ITC Hotels was entrusted with catering for the presidential and prime minister's banquets. ITC chefs from across the country converged to deliver over 100,000 covers over three days. The ITC team of over 350 people took care of formal state dinners, thali lunches, and regional tea breaks, a source told ET. They were called for expertise in vegetarian cuisine based on seasonal and local produce, he added. 

Chef Arun Sundararaj, director of culinary operations at the Taj Mahal, New Delhi, had earlier said that to add an element of authenticity to the preparation, a chef had been flown in from the country of origin of the delegation.

Some guests were staying on for follow-up to business meetings, Vineet Mishra, general manager of Pullman and Novotel hotels, said.

Whereas UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak savoured the barfi and the boondi laddoos he was served at Shangri-La Eros, French President Emmanuel Macron surveyed special offerings at Dhabha at The Claridges.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Dalai Lama condoles loss of lives in quake-hit Morocco, offers assistance

Covid body bags purchase scam: Ex-Mumbai mayor Pednekar appears before EOW

LIVE: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold bilateral talks on security ties

PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince to shore up bilateral ties

Rain lowers temperature, Delhi records first 'good' air quality of the year


Vijay Bhalla, general manager at The Lalit New Delhi, said that their chefs curated a menu that celebrated the dietary preferences of all delegates. Staff at The Lalit worked hard to create an environment where our guests could relax and focus on the critical discussions taking place during the summit, he added.

He said hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a privilege.

Abhishek Sadhoo, general manager at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, stated that executive chef Gagandeep Sawhney was inspired by the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' for the summit.

A Valrhona Guanaja chocolate tree was erected at the hotel studded with Gulab Jamun and Jalebi, and complemented by finger millet cookies and other savoury treats, he added. Valrhona Guanaja is a bitter chocolate made by French chocolate makers Valrhona from a blend of beans originating from the Caribbean.
Topics : ITC Hotels G20 summit G20 Delhi Indian Hotels BS Web Reports hotels

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon