Civil aviation ministry tracking Go First developments closely: Official

The civil aviation ministry is keeping a close watch on the developments at crisis-hit Go First and the proceedings that are expected at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) this week, a senior official has said.

Faced with a severe financial crunch as more than half of its fleet is grounded due to the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines, Go First on Tuesday filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the NCLT and has also decided to cancel all flights for May 3 and 4.

Against this backdrop, the senior government official said the ministry is keeping a close watch on the developments related to Go First, including the admission of the airline's application by the NCLT.

The country's civil aviation sector is strong and growing but the external issue of global supply chain disruptions is a primary reason for the Go First situation, the official added.

Domestic air traffic touched an "all-time high" of 4,56,082 passengers in a single day on April 30.

Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, carried 29.11 lakh domestic passengers in the first quarter of this year and its market share during this period was 7.8 per cent.

Also Read Recovery, expansion, Covid air pockets await Indian aviation sector in 2023 Experts for stricter punishment to tackle unruly behaviour on flights India to join international climate action in civil aviation from 2027 Unmanned check-in counters causing congestion at airports, says govt A challenge to maintain, better India's aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief SC to hear pleas challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis Bano to May 9 Rafale jets of India, France carry out multinational air exercise Over 1,700 health workers to get appointment letters in Gujarat on May 3 ED raid likely to hit edtech giant Byju's $700-million fundraising plan Incremental SUC must be applicable only on band shared among telcos: Trai