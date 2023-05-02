close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Civil aviation ministry tracking Go First developments closely: Official

The civil aviation ministry is keeping a close watch on developments at crisis-hit Go First and proceedings that are expected at NCLT this week, a senior official has said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Go First

Go First Airbus A320neo planes are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W)-geared turbofan engines.

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The civil aviation ministry is keeping a close watch on the developments at crisis-hit Go First and the proceedings that are expected at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) this week, a senior official has said.

Faced with a severe financial crunch as more than half of its fleet is grounded due to the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines, Go First on Tuesday filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the NCLT and has also decided to cancel all flights for May 3 and 4.

Against this backdrop, the senior government official said the ministry is keeping a close watch on the developments related to Go First, including the admission of the airline's application by the NCLT.

The country's civil aviation sector is strong and growing but the external issue of global supply chain disruptions is a primary reason for the Go First situation, the official added.

Domestic air traffic touched an "all-time high" of 4,56,082 passengers in a single day on April 30.

Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, carried 29.11 lakh domestic passengers in the first quarter of this year and its market share during this period was 7.8 per cent.

Also Read

Recovery, expansion, Covid air pockets await Indian aviation sector in 2023

Experts for stricter punishment to tackle unruly behaviour on flights

India to join international climate action in civil aviation from 2027

Unmanned check-in counters causing congestion at airports, says govt

A challenge to maintain, better India's aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief

SC to hear pleas challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis Bano to May 9

Rafale jets of India, France carry out multinational air exercise

Over 1,700 health workers to get appointment letters in Gujarat on May 3

ED raid likely to hit edtech giant Byju's $700-million fundraising plan

Incremental SUC must be applicable only on band shared among telcos: Trai

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Civil Aviation Ministry airline industry

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Godrej Consumer Products plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

Godrej Consumer Products
2 min read
Premium

Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir on the bidding block

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Congress chief Kharge's district Kalaburagi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Centre plans to simplyfy patent laws to spur R&D: SERB secretary

Laws that make the Budget
2 min read
Premium

Brokerages share mixed views on SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Card
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon